Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rick Moranis randomly punched in the head by a man in NYC

The New York Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera assaulting actor Rick Moranis on the sidewalk. Moranis starred in hits such as "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!" and "Ghostbusters."

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Actor Rick Moranis, known for "Ghostbusters" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday while walking in New York City's Upper West Side.

The attack occurred in broad daylight, just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street, the New York Police Department said.

Video taken from surveillance cameras show the suspect walk toward Moranis, 67, and punch him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Moranis's management and lawyers confirmed he was attacked.

"He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," they said in a statement on Friday.

Moranis had pain in the head, back and right hip, according to the NYPD report. The suspect fled north on foot and has not been identified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories