The Biden campaign started selling fly swatters right after the debate. They've already sold out

The best merchandise, memes and remixes featuring the now-famous fly that buzzed on Vice President Mike Pence during the debate against Kamala Harris. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on fly-mania.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The Biden campaign didn't miss a beat trying to capitalize on the, um, buzz of the vice presidential debate.

Within minutes of the debate wrapping up Wednesday, the Biden campaign tweeted a photo of Joe Biden with a fly swatter and a caption that said, "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."

In case you missed it: A fly very noticeably landed on Vice President Mike Pence's stiffly coiffed head as he debated Sen. Kamala Harris. The fly lingered, and the internet couldn't stop talking about it.

Two hours later, the Biden campaign website was peddling $10 "Truth Over Flies" swatters.

And within a few hours more, a campaign spokesperson said, the nearly 35,000 swatters had sold out.

"We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly," Zach McNamara, the merchandise director for the Biden campaign, said. The goal was to show that "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division," he added.

Etsy sellers are also jumping on the trend, with various T-shirts reading "fly will vote" and "truth over flies" next to the Biden-Harris logo. One Etsy seller, Artemisa Clark, is selling a face mask that features a photo of Mike Pence with the fly on his head. She said she had already sold 1,666 masks, and she's also selling T-shirts and sweatshirts with the image.

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
