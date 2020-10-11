Clear
Trump nabs hours of free airtime on Fox as he stages his comeback tour

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy criticizes Dr. Marc Siegel's Fox News interview with President Donald Trump for Siegel's "softball questions" on the President's Covid-19 infection.

Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Days after leaving the hospital where he was treated for coronavirus, President Donald Trump is embarking on a comeback tour of sorts on his favorite network: Fox News.

On Thursday and Friday, Trump was on three different Fox News shows and two right-leaning radio shows (one of which is hosted by Fox News' Mark Levin). In total, he racked up approximately four hours of free airtime, which in turn produced an "echo" since the outlets repeat his talking points without much fact checking.

In one notable segment Friday, Trump appeared with Fox's Dr. Marc Siegel, who gave the president a bizarre medical assessment.

"It sounded liked something ... that you would see an authoritarian do on a state-run television network out in some other country," remarked CNN's Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy on this week's Reliable Sources.

Darcy blasted Levin for asking "softball questions," adding that Fox is "producing propaganda." He also said that Fox has "totally different standards for Democrats and Republicans, and they produce propaganda on behalf of this White House."

Darcy noted that NBC's Savannah Guthrie might host a town hall event with Trump on Thursday, which will go head-to-head with Joe Biden's town hall on ABC. This is all because Trump backed out of the planned debate between the two that was originally scheduled for Thursday.

"He's going to get maybe 10 million people on NBC's town hall. He could've been in front of 60 million people right before the election," Darcy said. "This is something he needs to change the state of the race."

A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.
