Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' actress, dies at 77

The actress has died at the age of 77, according to Ferrell's manager. In her career that spanned five decades across TV and film, Ferrell earned three Emmy nominations.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Conchata Ferrell, a beloved longtime character actress whose vast list of credits included roles in TV series like "Two and a Half Men" and films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Erin Brockovich," has died, according to Dan Spilo, her manager.

Spilo, who remembered Ferrell as a "wonderful, kind-hearted, strong woman," told CNN she passed away around 12:30 p.m. on October 12.

"She will be missed," he said.

In a career that spanned five decades across TV and film, Ferrell earned three Emmy nominations. The first was for her work on "L.A. Law" in 1992 and earned two others for her role on "Two and a Half Men," on which she played salty and sassy housekeeper Berta.

Ferrell, who was 77, was also an accomplished theater performer, winning a Drama Desk award in 1974 for her work in "The Sea Horse."

Her film credits also included roles in "Mystic Pizza," "Mr. Deeds" and "Krampus."

Upon news of her death, former "Two and a Half Men" co-workers were among those who paid tribute to Ferrell.

Creator Chuck Lorre said in a statement to CNN, via Warner Bros. TV: "We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend."

Jon Cryer remembered Ferrell as "a beautiful human" in a statement on Twitter.

"Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths," he wrote. "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

Sheen, meanwhile, called her "an absolute sweetheart," "a consummate pro," and "a genuine friend."

Ferrell survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha, Spilo said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories