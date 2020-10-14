Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Jeopardy!' has a rare night that surprised Alex Trebek

Host Alex Trebek was surprised when the final round of "Jeopardy!" was played with only one contestant after the other two were eliminated from play.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It wasn't unprecedented, but Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" had a lonely final round.

That's because there was only one contestant in Final Jeopardy!

Returning champion Kevin Walsh found himself solo answering the last question after competitors Alex Switzky and Natt Supab ended up with either a deficit or zero balance and were out of the game.

Host Alex Trebek made note of it.

"The stage looks like a very lonely place right now," he said. "I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in Final Jeopardy!"

The final topic was Literary Pronouns and the clue was "Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1."

Walsh correctly answered "It" (by author Stephen King), ending the show with $18,800 for a four day total win of $81,700.

The 37th season in syndication of the show premiered in September with a new look in keeping with guidelines to keep those on the show safe from Covid-19.

Trebek is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories