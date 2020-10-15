Clear
'Big pieces' of Kilimanjaro 'missing' due to climate crisis, says ice climber Will Gadd

World champion ice climber Will Gadd says he is one of the last people to climb an iconic route to the Kilimanjaro summit before it melted away for good. He's been named "Mountain Hero" for his work exploring the impact of climate change on mountains.

Oct 15, 2020
By Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

Will Gadd has witnessed at close hand the destruction being wrought by the climate crisis.

The ice climber has spent his life completing one daring expedition after another in some of the coldest places on earth.

But increasingly he sees his "office" melting away and changing beyond recognition.

Earlier in 2020, Gadd climbed Mount Kilimanjaro's now-melting ice cap for possibly the last time.

"Some of the ice that I climbed just six years ago, in 2014, it is gone," he told CNN Sport.

"It's definitely a very different mountain. It's a bit of an emotional rollercoaster to get there and see the ice that we wanted to climb and then have big pieces of it missing."

Gadd has been dubbed a "Mountain Hero" by the United Nations for his work exploring how climate change has impacted the world's mountains, but the ice climber is above all concerned by how such changes will affect the lives of local people.

Watch the video at the top of the page to hear more from Gadd.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
