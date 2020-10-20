Clear
A first look at the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 has arrived, with 5G capability and camera and screen updates. Are these enough to justify the price tag?

Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business Video by Moss Cohen, Evelio Contreras & Tawanda Scott

At a virtual event last week, Apple announced its latest lineup of iPhones — the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a smaller, iPhone 12 mini. All the phones are 5G-equipped, making them the first Apple devices that can connect to the next-generation, high-speed wireless networks.

On Saturday, I spent a little time with the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with CNN Underscored's Jacob Krol. (Disclosure: CNN Underscored makes money from purchases made on its platform, and it's not part of CNN News.)

iPhones have finally stopped (or at least paused) getting bigger and bigger. This year's phones are slightly thinner, smaller and lighter than their predecessors. The design, with its flush sides, is a throwback to iPhone 5 models from over seven years ago. The new flat-sided designs are a throwback to the beloved iPhone 5 design from over seven years ago.

The camera is among the most important features to smartphone buyers. Apple promises that its expanded Night mode capabilities will boost low-light selfies or photos taken in the evening, showing better contrast and more details, without needing a flash. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a dual-camera system on the back, with wide and ultra wide lenses, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max add a telephoto zoom lens. The new devices also use software for better "computational photography," enhancing images by allowing more light and sharper focus.

5G capability is a major selling point of the new lineup, but it's unclear when consumers will truly get to tap into the benefits of the ultra-fast network. A full rollout of 5G networks across the United States is expected to take another five to seven years, according to some analysts. In the near term, a customer's iPhone 5G experience will vary depending on their wireless carrier and where they live.

The standard iPhone 12 starts at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999.

For more on the iPhone 12's specs and real-world performance, watch the video above.

Tuesday a cold front will push north and a warm front will move in. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
