Hollywood stuntwoman Sarah Lezito is 'bored' of competing against men

Sarah Lezito, dubbed "the best stuntwoman in the world," was Scarlett Johansson's stunt double for her role in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." The Frenchwoman has been riding for 15 years now and wants to see more women on bikes.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

She's been dubbed the world's greatest stuntwoman and has worked alongside Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson, but Sarah Lezito shows no sign of slowing down.

The 27-year-old motorcycle stunt rider is determined to get more women involved in her line of work and wants to be a role model to the next generation.

Lezito has been perfecting her craft for the past 15 years and has learned to push the very limits of what you can achieve on two wheels. But it's a profession dominated by men and she has experienced a number of sexist encounters in her career.

It's why she's now ready for some female competition.

"It's kind of boring to be the only girl. You know, sometimes I wish I could find a girl who is just really better than me," Lezito told CNN Sport.

When she's not competing on the bike, the Frenchwoman can be found mixing with the stars on some of the biggest sets in Hollywood.

Her stunt debut was for Johansson's role in ​"Avengers: Age of Ultron" and she can also be seen throwing herself off a pier in Claire Foy's "The Girl in the Spider​'s Web."

Watch the video at the top of the page to hear more from Sarah Lezito.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
