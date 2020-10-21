Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wall Street really wants Congress to pass a stimulus package

The Back-to-Normal Index from CNN Business and Moody's Analytics shows which states are closest to and furthest from their pre-pandemic economies.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By CNN Business

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories