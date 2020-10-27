Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Joe Biden is crushing Donald Trump on TV

See which candidate has the largest sum of total campaign contributions, including personal contributions, in the 2020 presidential election.​

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Things were supposed to be different for Donald Trump this time around.

Unlike in 2016, when he ran a deeply underfunded campaign against Hillary Clinton, his 2020 reelection race would be a Rolls-Royce effort. Trump opened his 2020 fundraising committee on the day he was inaugurated as the 45th President and, in total, through a variety of entities has already spent more than $1 billion on his bid for a second term, according to The Associated Press.

And yet, even with all of that money, Trump is being dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden in ad spending in the vast majority of swing states.

Calculations made by CNN's David Wright reveal that Biden's campaign has spent far more than Trump's on ads in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Colorado and New Hampshire.

And in some of those places it's not even close. Biden has spent $98 million to Trump's $69 million on ads in Florida. In Pennsylvania, it's a whopping $33 million gap; $61 million for Biden to $28 million for Trump.

Trump's campaign has outspent Biden's in only four competitive states: Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. At the start of the 2020 campaign, few politicos -- of either party -- would have predicted that Trump would be in any serious trouble in any of that quartet of states, all of which he won by 5 points or more in 2016. And yet, polling in all four states now suggests Biden and Trump are running neck and neck.

Now. Money -- whether spent on TV ads or anything else -- isn't determinative in a presidential election. If it were, Hillary Clinton would be president right now.

But spending on TV does indicate where each of the campaigns believes its biggest opportunities -- and vulnerabilities -- lie.

And that Trump is not only being drowned out by Biden in the vast majority of swing states but also being forced to spend heavily in places like Texas and Georgia tells you everything you need to know about the current state of this campaign.

The Point: For all of their early bragging, the Trump campaign finds itself right where it was at this point in 2016 -- swamped on TV and hoping for a miracle. And most people don't get two miracles in a lifetime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories