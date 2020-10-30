Paris Jackson debuts 'Let Down' and signs record deal

Paris Jackson made her solo debut on Friday with the single and video for "Let Down."

The song, written by Jackson, marks her inaugural solo release for Republic Records, with whom she has signed a deal.

"I feel so many emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy," she said in a statement. "The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it's awesome. It's a gift, it's a blessing."

Jackson, the only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, had previously made music with her now ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as part of their band The Soundflowers.

Earlier this year they dropped a self-titled five-track EP, which has generated more than 1 million cumulative streams.

The video for "Let Down" stars Jackson, who has done some acting.

She had a small role in 2017 as Rachel Wells on the Fox TV series "Star" and has also appeared in the series "Scream" and the film "Gringo."

In July she stirred controversy with news of her portrayal of Jesus as a lesbian in the independent film "Habit."

Around that time she and Glenn debuted a docuseries, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn," on Facebook about their lives and their band.

Jackson's first full-length album, "Wilted," will be released on November 13.