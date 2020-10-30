Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paris Jackson debuts 'Let Down' and signs record deal

Paris Jackson released a music video for her new song "Let Down" from her upcoming debut solo album "Wilted."

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paris Jackson made her solo debut on Friday with the single and video for "Let Down."

The song, written by Jackson, marks her inaugural solo release for Republic Records, with whom she has signed a deal.

"I feel so many emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy," she said in a statement. "The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it's awesome. It's a gift, it's a blessing."

Jackson, the only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, had previously made music with her now ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as part of their band The Soundflowers.

Earlier this year they dropped a self-titled five-track EP, which has generated more than 1 million cumulative streams.

The video for "Let Down" stars Jackson, who has done some acting.

She had a small role in 2017 as Rachel Wells on the Fox TV series "Star" and has also appeared in the series "Scream" and the film "Gringo."

In July she stirred controversy with news of her portrayal of Jesus as a lesbian in the independent film "Habit."

Around that time she and Glenn debuted a docuseries, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn," on Facebook about their lives and their band.

Jackson's first full-length album, "Wilted," will be released on November 13.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories