'SNL' has Jim Carrey's Joe Biden read a spooky Halloween story about the election

In its latest episode, which took place on Halloween, "Saturday Night Live" had Jim Carrey's Joe Biden read a scary story about something that is spooking a lot of Americans: next week's election.

"Greetings, America. It's a spooky time, filled with demons and darkness. Also, it's Halloween," Carrey's Biden said, opening the NBC variety show. "For some Trump voters, it's the only day they'll wear a mask."

Biden sat in a big leather chair surrounded by cobwebs, pumpkins and other decorations, which Carrey's Biden said he borrowed from first lady Melania Trump's "Christmas display."

Carrey's Biden reminded the audience that Tuesday is Election Day and that most Americans are excited to vote and "very, very worried about the outcome."

"But don't worry! They say I'm eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon," he said before looking out his window and seeing a giant blue moon.

Carrey's former vice president then told the audience he was going to read them a scary story, Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven."

However, it wasn't a bird knocking at his chamber door -- it was Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton.

"This time is different. I can win," Carrey's Biden said. "The people know I have a plan."

"But your real advantage is that you're not a woman, you're a man," McKinnon's Clinton said before departing.

Carrey's Biden was then met by other spooky figures like Mikey Day's statistician Nate Silver, Beck Bennett's Sen. Mitch McConnell (who was stopping by just in case) and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph.

"I'm sure it will be peaceful, no matter who has won," Carrey's Biden said.

"Though, it's never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns," Rudolph's Harris responded, ending the rhyme.

She then told the audience to use their voice and vote this Election Day because "democracy will represent."

"This daylight saving time, let's gain an hour and lose a president," Carrey's Biden cut in.

The two then, with fingers crossed, said the show's opening catch phrase: "Live ... from New York! It's Saturday night."