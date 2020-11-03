Clear

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen give their kids an early lesson in citizenship

Chrissy Teigen and her children, Luna and Miles, made an appearance during John Legend's performance at a Joe Biden rally in Philadeplhia.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

John Legend took the stage at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Monday night and it was a family outing.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their young children appeared on stage together briefly.

"I want to send a shoutout -- actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he asked. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

This was the first public appearance Teigen had made since the recent loss of their son, Jack.

"I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," he said."I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. This song is called 'Never Break.'"

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
