Clear

Al Roker reveals he has prostate cancer

Long-time "Today" host Al Roker announced on air that he's undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Al Roker shared Friday on "Today" that he will undergo surgery following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

The beloved weatherman said it was discovered after a routine medical checkup in September.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," he said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Roker said he wanted to go public with his illness because 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime "but for African American men that number's 1 in 7 and is more deadly."

"So if you detect it early this is a really treatable disease and it's why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives," he said.

Roker is scheduled to have surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dr. Vincent Laudone is his surgeon and said the cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate" but given that it's aggressive the decision was made to remove the prostate.

Roker said his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, has been his fiercest advocate and later added he doesn't want people feeling sorry for him.

Roker's colleagues rallied around him Friday and he said he's feeling optimistic about his cancer battle.

"We'll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back" on "Today," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories