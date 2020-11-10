Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple brings back John Hodgman's hapless "PC" to troll new Mac features

Apple unveiled its M1 processor chip, the company's first proprietary chip. It will power a new lineup of Macbooks. See the highlights from Apple's announcement.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

Apple's "One More Thing" event revolved around the Mac and Apple's in-house chips. But it also included a blast from the past with a cameo by John Hodgman, who reprised his "I'm a PC" persona from the mid-2000s TV commercials.

The throwback video capped Tuesday's event, during which Apple unveiled its M1 chip and designs for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

Hodgman comes back as the hapless "PC guy" to troll the Mac updates, including longer battery life and getting rid of those noisy computer fans. His character appears in a suit and tie in front of the same stark white backdrop from the earlier campaign.

"I'm a PC. Is there time for questions?" Hodgman asks in the video. "Because I have one. Why make all these advancements? What's the point?

"Oh, you're so quiet now. Look, I'm a machine. I'm proud of it," he says imitating the loud and humming sounds of a computer fan.

"Longer battery life — plug it in! Where are you going? Just plug it in," he continues.

The earlier "Get a Mac" ad campaign debuted in 2006, with Hodgman humanizing the PC and actor Justin Long playing the Mac. The two bantered over their various features — the nerdy PC inevitably not measuring up to the cool, artsy Mac.

Adweek called the series the best advertising campaign of the decade for 2001-2010. It's unclear whether Hodgman's appearance was just a one-off for Tuesday's event or whether he'll be back for a new campaign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
A strong cold has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought rain and cooler air with it on Tuesday. Wednesday we will see some sunshine but cool conditions for much of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories