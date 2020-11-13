Clear
Defender scores 'miraculous' scissor kick after his bicycle kick rebounds off crossbar

Danish defender Nicolai Geertsen scored an unbelievable double-volley in the space of two seconds. Geertsen scissor-kicks the ball into the cross-bar, then volleys the rebound into the back of the net.

Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

The Puskas Award is handed out by FIFA, world football's governing body, at the end of every calendar year for the best goal in the global game.

And we might have just found 2020's winner.

Nicolai Geertsen, playing for Danish side Lyngby BK, first sweetly struck a bicycle kick from a corner, only for his effort to ricochet off the crossbar.

However, from the resulting rebound, the defender reacted quickest, jumping to acrobatically scissor kick the ball beyond the despairing goalkeeper.

Geertsen's display of athleticism unsurprisingly garnered plenty of attention on social media, with many calling the race to find this year's winner of the Puskas Award over.

Such was the skill required to score a goal like Geertsen's, it even had people using words like "absurd" and "miraculous" to describe it.

One user even suggested that type of goal should be rebranded a "recycle kick," given Geertsen's effectively provided the assist for himself.

And although Lyngby BK went on to comfortably win 9-0 in the Danish Cup match against Slagelse BI, the game will be remember for Geertsen's feat of athletic prowess.

