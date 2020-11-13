Clear
'The Crown' pulls off a Season 4 red carpet premiere from home

Season 4 of the historical drama adds Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). David Daniel talks with them about the roles.

Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The stars of "The Crown" ushered in Season 4 from their respective homes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the cast was snapped all glammed up in their own homes, a virtual premiere and screening of the first two episodes was held.

Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, and Gillian Anderson all posed in front of a step and repeat at their homes, each with their own little red squares of carpet.

"If one cannot go to the premiere, the premiere must go to you," was the caption on "The Crown" official Instagram account. "The cast and crew of The Crown take part in a virtual launch of Season Four from the comfort of their own homes."

Show creator Peter Morgan then joined castmembers Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell and Emma Corrin to discuss the show.

This season features Princess Diana, played by Corrin, depicted in an unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, played by O'Connor.

All 10 episodes of "The Crown's" Season 4 debut on Netflix on Nov 15.

Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area. A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
