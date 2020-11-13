Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gigantic alligator spotted roaming Florida golf course

A golf pro working at a course in Naples, Florida captured this video of a huge alligator on a stroll through the green.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

You thought Jurassic Park was just a movie?

Well, you might be forgiven for thinking dinosaurs still walk the earth after seeing footage of a ginormous alligator roaming on a Florida golf course.

Spotted at Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida during tropical storm Eta, the gator was seen prowling a tee box by Tyler Stolting, a professional at the club, on Wednesday.

The sheer size of the animal had many on social media questioning whether it was actually real.

However, according to David Sheen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was "nothing unusual" about the size of the alligator.

"It's an iconic species and conservation success story. But in short, there's nothing unusual about this alligator or the video," he said on Twitter.

It's not the first time an alligator has been spotted on the golf course.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

In 2017, American golfer Cody Gribble nudged a slumbering gator off of the fairway and into the water during the opening day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area. A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories