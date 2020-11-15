Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Emily Kristine Pedersen wins inaugural Saudi Ladies International after thrilling finish

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen wins the inaugural Saudi Ladies International after a play-off with England's Georgia Hall.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen won the inaugural Saudi Ladies International, the first women's professional tour event to be held in Saudi Arabia, after a thrilling play-off with England's Georgia Hall.

With five holes to play Pedersen had trailed Hall by three shots, but drew level on 10-under-par with a birdie on the 18th to force a play-off.

The 24-year-old proceeded to win her third tour title with a birdie on the first play-off hole as Hall found the water.

"It's very special, I am very happy that I got to be the first person to win a tournament here," said Pedersen, who shot a 72 in her fourth round.

You can watch the highlights at the top of this page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Windy conditions will continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Sunday. Winds are projected to lighten up in the early morning hours of Sunday and then pick back up late morning with gusts up to 30 MPH,then winds are expected to decrease through the afternoon hours. The 7 day outlook is forecasted to have above average temperatures, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s. Rain chances return Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories