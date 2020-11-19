Clear
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Matthew McConaughey on whether he plans to run for Texas governor

Philanthropist, actor, and proud Texan, Matthew McConaughey, talks with "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert about the possibility of running for governor.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Does Matthew McConaughey have political aspirations?

The actor appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday night and addressed talk that he plans to run for governor of his home state of Texas.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star said he had just read a headline about his supposed political aspirations.

The whole thing gave McConaughey a laugh. "I have no plans to do that right now," he said.

"Right now, no. I don't get politics," he said. "Politics seems to be a broken business, politics needs to redefine its purpose."

"And so, as I move forward in life, yes, am I gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful," he added. "I'd love to. I'm doing that regardless."

The star has been doing plenty to help others, from pitching in to feed firefighters during the California wildfires last year to a virtual table read of "Dazed and Confused" last month to aid voting.

His love of Texas is also well documented, especially his die hard fandom of his alma mater University of Texas Longhorns football team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories