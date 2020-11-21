Clear
BREAKING NEWS City revises mask order, removes medical condition exemption in bars and restaurants Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida retiree wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator

A wildlife camera captured how a man in Florida saved his small dog from the mouth of an alligator.

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

In a dramatic encounter recorded by surveillance cameras, a Florida man chased an alligator under water and rescued his 3-month-old puppy from the jaws of death.

Richard Wilbanks, 74, of Estero ran into his backyard pond, wrestled the gator above surface, and pried its jaws open to free Gunner, his Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

"We were just out walking by the pond," Wilbanks told CNN, "and it came out of the water like a missile. I never thought an alligator could be that fast. It was so quick."

He said adrenaline or instinct kicked in, and "I just automatically jumped into the water."

Holding the alligator wasn't so tough, but prying open the jaws was "extremely hard," he said.

Wilbanks said his hands were "chewed up," and he went to a doctor for a tetanus shot.

Gunner had one puncture wound in his belly and did fine after a trip to the veterinarian's office.

The rescue south of Fort Myers was caught on camera because of a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fSTOP Foundation.

"We live on a shared landscape," Meredith Budd of the wildlife federation told affiliate WINK. "We don't just want to tolerate wildlife, but, rather, we want to thrive with wildlife on a shared landscape."

Wilbanks agrees with that mission and he doesn't want the alligator removed from the pond or destroyed.

"They're part of nature and part of our lives," he said.

He still takes Gunner walking, but he keeps the puppy on a leash -- and 10 feet from the pond's edge. "Our pets, they're just like family to us," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories