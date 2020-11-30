Clear
George Clooney cuts his own hair with a device attached to a vacuum cleaner

Actor George Clooney revealed that he has been using a Flowbee to cut his own hair for more than two decades.

By Rob Picheta, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic forced celebrities to adapt to a brave new world away from their adorning fans, and they responded in myriad ways.

Some went to work at their kitchen tables, others soothed the world's anxieties with a cringe-inducing John Lennon cover, and one reflected on the unity of humankind from her bathtub.

But George Clooney, in turns out, was more prepared than most of his peers for a stint locked down at home.

The actor has revealed he's been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years with a 1980s-era contraption that he attaches to a vacuum cleaner.

Clooney revealed the trick when asked by CBS about how he adapted to months of lockdown in 2020.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he said. "Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it."

A Flowbee is a device invented in the 1980s that can be placed on the end of a vacuum cleaner to trim hair.

"My hair's like straw, so it's easy to cut," Clooney explained, before imitating the noise the machine makes as it hoovers up his million-dollar locks. "Listen man, it works," he said.

Earlier this month the actor revealed that he once gave away $14 million in cash to his closest friends while working on the hit film "Gravity."

He shared the anecdote in an interview with GQ, which crowned Clooney its Icon of the Year, among other honorees like Megan Thee Stallion and Trevor Noah.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Monday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a slight chance to see drizzle overnight Wednesday and flurries and/or light snow possible Thursday morning.
