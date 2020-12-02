Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'World's deepest' swimming pool opens in Poland

Called Deepspot, the pool is over 45 meters deep and contains 8,000 cubic meters of water, more than 20 times the amount of a 25-meter pool.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

Scuba divers can plunge to brand new depths without setting foot in the ocean thanks to a multi-million dollar facility that's just opened in Poland.

With a depth of over 45 meters (around 148 feet) Deepspot is claimed to be the world's deepest swimming pool, containing 8,000 cubic meters of water -- more than 20 times the amount as a 25-meter pool.

Intended as a training and practice site for divers of all levels, it cost an estimated $10.6 million to bring to life and the construction process took over two years.

The impressive structure is fitted with a simulated "blue hole" running down to its deepest point, and even contains a small shipwreck, as well as artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins for divers to explore.

Diver's paradise

"There are no magnificent fish or coral reefs here, so it is no substitute for the sea. But it is definitely a good place to learn and to train in order to dive safely in open water," Polish diving instructor Przemyslaw Kacprzak told AFP at the launch of Deepspot, located in the town of Mszczonow, less than 30 miles from Warsaw.

"And it's fun! It's like a kindergarten for divers!"

There's also an underwater tunnel for spectators, while a number of onsite hotel "rooms with a view" at a depth of five meters will be available from December 14.

Deepspot was permitted to open despite Poland's strict Covid-19 rules, as it's a training center that provides courses rather than a standard swimming pool.

While it's primarily aimed at scuba divers, director Michal Braszczynski told AFP that the facility may also be used as a training center for fire fighters and the armed forces.

Marine landscape

Diving enthusiast Braszczynski also owns FlySpot, a popular indoor skydiving simulator based in Poland's Warsaw West County.

Up until recently, Y-40 Deep Joy, in Hotel Millepini, near Venice, Italy was known as the world's deepest swimming pool due to its 42-meter depth.

However, Deepspot has taken the title, albeit not for very long.

The 50-meter deep Blue Abyss, currently under construction in Colchester, England will claim this honor once it launches.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed by architect Robin Partington, was scheduled to open this year, but this has been pushed back to late 2022 / early 2023 due to the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 41°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's. Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning to the south of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories