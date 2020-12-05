Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Hamilton' star Daveed Diggs brings his unique style to a new Hanukkah song

"Hamilton" alum Daveed Diggs says that while on stage performing, Lin-Manuel Miranda could see every person in the audience.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Broadway star Daveed Diggs brings his unique style to a new song for the Disney Channel.

"Puppy for Hanukkah" is a hip-hop style song featuring the "Hamilton" star's distinct vocals and is produced by Diggs with his longtime friends and creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.

"I was honored when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture," said Diggs in a press release.

The fupbeat music video features a little boy who resembles Diggs lip synching the lyrics to the song as he goes through the eight days of Hanukkah gifts to see if he gets a puppy.

"Daveed, William and Jonathan created a Hanukkah song for the ages that's inventive, humorous and relevant as it celebrates the Miracle of Lights, the diverse world we live in, and the universal joy when a family adopts a pet into a child's life," said Steven Vincent, vice president of Music and Soundtracks, Disney Branded Television.

The music video will be presented on DisneyMusicVEVO and will rotate on Disney Channel and in Disney Stores nationwide this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday and Saturday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Saturday morning and Sunday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories