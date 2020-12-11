Two hole-in-ones scored during first round of the US Women's Open

A hole-in-one is hard to come by at any level of golf. So what are the odds that two come on the same day at the same competition?

Day one of the US Women's Open Championship at Cypress Creek Course in Houston saw just that on Thursday.

Amy Olson struck the first ace of the day on the 16th hole from 139 yards with an 8-iron.

Later in the day, Yu Jin Sung holed hers on the 5th from 169 yards with a 5-iron, sparking wild celebrations from both her and her caddy.

According to the LPGA, it is the first time since 2016 that the US Women's Open has seen at least two aces in a single year.

"The pin was tucked. It was just more on the right side of the green with the wind kind of coming from the right," Olson said.

"I hit a fade to try to hold the wind, and it landed two paces short of the flag, had some good spin on it and just trickled in. We saw the whole thing, which was fun."

After the first round, Olson holds the overall lead at -4, while Sung is tied for 108th at +5.

Both players are seeking their first ever LPGA win, let alone their first win at an LPGA major.

If Olson is feeling the pressure, she certainly isn't showing it. Speaking of her ace, she said: "I think it is important to enjoy the little things and the moments along the way and not kind of get ahead yourself, so I just enjoyed the moment."

For carding those hole-in-ones, CME Group will donate $20,000 apiece to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The 2020 season has now seen 13 aces for a total of $260,000 donated.