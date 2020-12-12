Clear
Several people were stabbed and 23 arrested as 'Stop the Steal' protesters and counter-protesters clash in Washington, DC

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the election are being used to raise money from Trump supporters. Websites supporting "Stop the Steal" ask for cash, and since election day the Trump campaign and other related groups have pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Dec 12, 2020
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 11:40 PM
By Lauren Koenig, CNN

At least four people were stabbed Saturday night amid post-election protests in Washington, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department's public affairs office.

DC Fire and EMS transported eight people from the protest area since around 7 p.m.: the four stabbing victims, who were said to be in critical condition, according to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's office; two police officers with non-life-threatening injuries and two people with minor injuries, the public information office said.

At least 23 people have been arrested during the "Stop the Steal" protests, the mayor's office said.

Large groups of protesters and counter-protesters gathered earlier in the day outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to protest the presidential election results. Most individuals were not wearing masks.

Six people were arrested for assault on police officers, 10 were arrested for simple assault, four for riotous acts, two for crossing a police line and one for possession of a prohibited weapon -- a Taser, the mayor's office said.

Videos circulating on social media showed scuffles and small fights had broken out sporadically, but the large gatherings were mostly peaceful.

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
