Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Actress Carol Sutton dies of Covid-19 complications

Actress Carol Sutton died from Covid-19 complications. These are scenes from her best known movies and TV shows.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of Covid-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The New Orleans native built an extensive list of credits, including "Steel Magnolias," "Queen Sugar," and "Lovecraft Country," according to her IMDb page.

Cantrell praised Sutton, saying she "was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades."

"The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's 'Treme' or 'Claws,' or 'Runaway Jury' or 'Queen Sugar' -- but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as '4000 Miles' and 'A Raisin in the Sun.' May she rest in God's perfect peace," Cantrell said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories