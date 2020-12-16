'The Voice' crowns a winner

Clear
Kelly Clarkson cried while praising her pupil and "The Voice" contestant, DeSz, for her original song on the season 19 finale.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

"The Voice" has crowned a new champion.

After a fiercely competitive -- but socially distant -- season, Team Gwen pulled off its first win with performer Carter Rubin taking the title on Tuesday's season finale.

At 15, Rubin is among the youngest singers to ever win and the show's youngest male winner ever. Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli was also 15 when she won.

"Oh my God, we won!" coach Gwen Stefani exclaimed in a reaction video posted to social media, alongside Rubin. "This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this is happening right now."

Rubin beat out four others in the competition, including John Holiday (from John Legend's team), Desz (from Kelly Clarkson's team) and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan (who were part of Blake Shelton's team).

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
