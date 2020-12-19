Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

December 18 coronavirus news

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says a 1932 government study helps explain why so many people in the African American community may have Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Posted: Dec 19, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Emma Reynolds, Hannah Strange, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Meg Wagner, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories