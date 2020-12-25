Clear
Nashville explosion disrupts flights and causes AT&T outage

A Christmas morning explosion ripped through downtown Nashville, Tennessee, causing a massive blast felt as many as nine blocks away.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter and Hollie Silverman, CNN

The explosion of an RV parked near a transmission building in Nashville disrupted AT&T service in the region and caused a ground stop at the city's main airport, officials said.

"Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said.

Greer told CNN that their network hub was damaged.

CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, is owned by AT&T.

Nashville International Airport said telecommunications issues associated with the blast caused the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt flights from Nashville.

The airport tweeted that the issues were expected to be resolved by 3 p.m. CT and service should resume at that time.

The FAA website shows that the ground stop was issued due to a ZME Frequency Outage.

ZME is an FAA air traffic control facility in Memphis that is responsible for controlling aircraft in the area at higher altitudes.

Incoming flights were experiencing delays of around 15 minutes on Friday afternoon, according to the website.

CNN has reached out to the airport, the FAA and Nashville city officials on whether the outage is related to other outages caused by the explosion in downtown Nashville.

