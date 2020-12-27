3 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Saturday at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Police received calls about a shooting with multiple victims at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m. (7:55 p.m. ET), Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news briefing late Saturday.

"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," O'Shea said. "No officers fired their weapons that we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody."

Rockford police later tweeted that a 37-year-old White male suspect was in custody.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene and three others with injuries from gunfire, O'Shea said. Those victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack, O'Shea said.

Among the victims were at least two teenagers, although O'Shea did not say whether they were killed, the extent of their injuries or their exact ages.

It is unclear if the people who were shot were employees or patrons, O'Shea said. The shooting happened both inside and outside the bowling alley, he said.

The bowling alley posted on its Facebook page the message: "Pray Please."

"I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement posted on Facebook. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery."

Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago, near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

CNN has reached out to Rockford Police and Fire and the bowling alley for more information.