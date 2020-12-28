Clear
Jennifer Aniston sharing a pandemic ornament caused backlash

Jennifer Aniston created a divide among fans online by posting an image of a Christmas ornament that said "our first pandemic 2020."

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Was Jennifer Aniston being sarcastic or insensitive?

That was the debate on social media after "The Morning Show" star shared a picture over the weekend on her Instagram stories of a Christmas ornament which acknowledged the Covid times in which we live.

The engraved ornament read "Our first pandemic 2020."

Aniston didn't include a caption or even identify if the ornament as hers, but people on social media assumed it was and that resulted in some people accusing the actress of being morbid and offensive to the many people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Still others defended her and said she was merely acknowledging what has happened while some pointed out that she's been a strong advocate of wearing a mask as well as encouraging her millions of followers to shop at small businesses to help them stay afloat.

Aniston had not responded publicly to the backlash as of Monday and CNN has reached out to her rep for comment.

