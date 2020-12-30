Clear
Tornado touches down in Corsicana, Texas, as storm system moves into Gulf Coast

After one storm dumped record snowfall on the Central Plains, a new one is developing that will bring a triple threat of snow, ice, and flooding. It could also spawn a few tornadoes around the time the clock strikes twelve on New Year's Eve.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 5:10 PM
By Kay Jones and Gene Norman, CNN

Officials in Navarro County, Texas, said a tornado touched down in the town of Corsicana on Wednesday morning.

The Office of Emergency Management posted on its Instagram page that the area affected is about 100 yards wide and 600 yards long. At least 13 mobile homes were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries at this time, the office said.

They also said that several trees snapped, and two homes were damaged due to trees falling, they said.

The National Weather Service in Dallas confirmed a tornado in Corsicana, likely of EF0 intensity on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds of 65 to 85 mph.

Corsicana is about 50 miles southeast of Dallas.

Snow, ice and flooding rain also expected across Texas and Oklahoma

In addition to the severe storm, snow, ice and rain are expected in the region over the coming days.

Nearly 8 million are at risk for snow and ice across west Texas into western Oklahoma lasting through Thursday evening. Accumulations could be over a foot in west Texas and at least 6 inches into western Oklahoma and Kansas.

Up to a quarter inch of ice and possibly more is possible for parts of north Texas, central Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northern Missouri.

On the warm side of the storm, flooding rains are expected in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana through Friday with anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain.

There is a growing concern over the possibility of tornadoes and damaging wind starting Thursday afternoon and lasting past midnight as the New Year dawns. Nearly 18 million are at risk for severe weather.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
