Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, according to her publicist

Actress Tanya Roberts, who was reported by CNN and other media outlets to have died, is alive but is in critical condition, according to her longtime publicist, Mike Pingel.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas, CNN

Pingel said he was notified Sunday evening by Roberts' partner, Lance O'Brien, that Roberts had died.

In a phone call Monday evening, O'Brien told CNN he was distraught after saying goodbye to Roberts at her bedside and left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center believing it would be the last time he saw her.

On Monday morning, O'Brien was notified by the hospital that Roberts is still alive, according to Pingel and O'Brien. They said it was a coincidence that O'Brien was doing an interview with Inside Edition when the hospital called.

"I'm so happy," O'Brien told Inside Edition when he got the call.

Roberts was hospitalized in Los Angeles on December 24, after she collapsed at her California home following a walk with her dogs. She remains in critical condition, according to Pingel and O'Brien.

Roberts' career in television and film spans more than 30 years.

She played geologist Stacey Sutton in 'A View to a Kill,' opposite Roger Moore and appeared in "That 70s Show" as Donna Pinciotti's mother.

We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
