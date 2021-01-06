Clear
Dr. Dre says he's hospitalized but 'doing great'

The 55-year-old music executive, whose given name is Andre Young, did not say why he was hospitalized.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre announced Tuesday that he is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I am doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," Dr. Dre wrote in a post on his verified Instagram account. "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

The 55-year-old music executive, whose given name is Andre Young, did not share why he was hospitalized. CNN has reached out to his representatives for additional information.

Dr. Dre, born in Compton, California, was a member of the rap group N.W.A. before his 1992 solo debut album "The Chronic."

The seven-time Grammy award winner is credited with helping to launch the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, among several other recording artists.

He is also the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and co-founded Beats Electronics and Death Row Records.

