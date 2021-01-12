John Reilly, actor known for 'General Hospital,' has died

Clear
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Jamiel Lynch and Leah Asmelash, CNN

John Reilly, a longtime soap opera actor known for his time on "General Hospital," died on Saturday, his daughter confirmed to CNN. He was 86.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," Caitlin Reilly said in an Instagram post.

"Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad," she wrote. "I am so grateful he was mine."

In a career that spanned more than 30 years, Reilly appeared on "As the World Turns," "Sunset Beach," "Passions" and "Dallas." For 11 years, he starred as Sean Donely on "General Hospital."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing," the soap opera wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace."

Reilly is survived by his five daughters, Caitlin told CNN.

"He was the greatest man alive," she told CNN. "A true gentleman. Kind to all. And loved his girls above all else."

