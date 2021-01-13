Clear
BREAKING NEWS Federal government executes the first woman in nearly 70 years Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday in quarantine

In honor of Betty White's 96th birthday, here are five things you may not know about "The Golden Girls" star.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The legendary Betty White turns 99 on January 17 and like many others this year she is planning a birthday in quarantine.

White recently spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about how she will spend the start of her last year as a nonagenarian.

"What am I doing for my birthday?," she said. "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

"The Pet Set" was White's show from the 1970s in which she and spotlighted animals and some of her fellow famous animal-loving friends.

The beloved comedic actress told People magazine the key to long life includes "having a sense of humor."

"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," White said. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories