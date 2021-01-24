Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

YouTube star Jojo Siwa opens up about her sexuality

Kids performer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts about being part of the LGBTQ community.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

YouTube star JoJo Siwa appeared to share her sexual orientation to her fans when she posted a photo of a shirt her cousin gave on her on Twitter that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin Ever."

Siwa, 17, posted the image on her account Friday and her fans quickly rallied behind her.

"Personally, I have never ever been this happy," Siwa said in an Instagram Live post on Saturday.

She shared her experience with the news and explained that she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality just yet.

"I'm not ready to say this answer because I don't really know this answer ... I think humans are incredible people," she said.

"Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love that's OK, and that it's awesome, and the world is there for you!"

Siwa went on to explain how she came to the decision to come out, saying she has just felt that way her whole life.

"I always believed that my person was going to be my person and if that person happened to be a boy great and if that person happened to be a girl great!"

The whole video is Siwa gushing with excitement as she keeps explaining how happy she is with all the love and support.

"I'm just so happy! I'm the happiest I have ever been!" she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories