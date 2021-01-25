Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Monday due to expected inclement weather Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs take care of Buffalo, will make second consecutive Super Bowl appearance Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Godzilla vs Kong' trailer gives first glimpse of epic monster showdown

The trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" that dropped ahead of the film's release on March 26 received millions of views since it was released online.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering -- "Godzilla vs Kong."

Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.

"Legends will collide," teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see "the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages."

The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.

In publicity material, Warner Bros, which, like CNN, is owned by AT&T (T) subsidiary WarnerMedia, said: "The epic clash between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

The latest offering from Warner Bros' MonsterVerse franchise hits theaters on March 26, but it will also be available free to stream for a month to HBO Max subscribers in the US. The studio has not yet issued a release date for elsewhere around the world.

Back in December, Warner Bros, the world's second-largest movie studio, announced plans to stream all of its 2021 movies at the same time they hit theaters.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a blog post some of the highlights included "The Little Things," "Tom & Jerry," "In The Heights" and "Dune."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Falls City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories