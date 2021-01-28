Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

First look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

First images from the movie "Spencer" show Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kristen Stewart certainly resembles Princess Diana.

A photo from the upcoming film "Spencer" in which Stewart plays the late royal has been released and it's a good likeness.

The film, written by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, revolves around a weekend in the life of Princess Diana in which she spends a holiday with the British Royal Family and decides to end her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles.

"December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold," a press release reads. "Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Other cast members include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. Pablo Larraín directs.

Principal photography has begun and filming will take place in Germany and the UK.

The film is expected to debut in the fall. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death following a car crash in Paris.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Clarinda
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Falls City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories