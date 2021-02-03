Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tech stocks rally as GameStop fever dies down

Robinhood's restrictions on trading for retail investors during the GameStop frenzy have stirred up a firestorm of controversy. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, tells CNN Business' Alison Kosik what the future of trading will look like after Reddit's rally around $GME.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By CNN Business

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 55°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Skies are expected to cloud up as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday morning. There is a chance for rain and snow as the front moves by but we are not expecting any accumulations. Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories