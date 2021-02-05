Clear
Donald Trump is no longer part of SAG-AFTRA

CNN's John Berman spoke with Screen Actors Guild President Gabrielle Carteris about former President Donald Trump's resignation letter to the guild, which he sent after the union called for a disciplinary hearing against Trump following the US Capitol insurrection.

Feb 5, 2021
He didn't want to be fired, so he quit.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday submitted his resignation from SAG-AFTRA, the union representing roughly 160,000 professionals, from actors and musicians to media professionals.

Trump's resignation comes just weeks after the union's National Board voted to have his membership reevaluated by a disciplinary committee, relating to what a press release at the time called Trump's "role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6."

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred -- democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," union president Gabrielle Carteris said. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

In his resignation letter, addressed directly to Carteris and made available by SAG-AFTRA on its official website, Trump wrote, "I no longer wish to be associated with your union," citing what he said were "policy failures."

"Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me -- besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas -- as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, "Why isn't the union fighting for me?" Trump, who was best known as the host of "The Apprentice" prior to entering office, wrote.

The video he referred to was a piece released last year in response to the union's new health plan.

"You have done nothing for me," Trump added, citing his pride in the appearances he made in films like "Home Alone 2" and "Zoolander."

In response to Trump's resignation, the union released a statement that simply read: "Thank you."

Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
