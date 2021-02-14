Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Meghan and Harry are expecting a second child

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they are expecting their second child. CNN's Max Foster reports.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Max Foster and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting an addition to their family.

Meghan is pregnant with her second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Their first child, Archie, is 19 months old.

In December, Harry and Meghan released a family Christmas card featuring Archie in his first public image in months.

The image, which appeared to be an illustration, was the first glimpse of Archie since his first birthday in May. Harry and Meghan have been fiercely protective of Archie's privacy and filed suit in July over paparazzi photos of him.

The couple announced in November that Meghan suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as members of the British royal family at the beginning of last year and relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -25°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -27°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -25°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -14°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -27°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories