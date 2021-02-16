Clear
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died after pancreatic cancer fight

Marriott International's president and CEO Arne Sorenson has died following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. CNN's Julia Chatterely pays tribute to Arne Sorenson's 9-year career with Marriott.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Marriott International's president and CEO Arne Sorenson died Monday following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, the hotel chain announced Tuesday.

The company announced two weeks ago that Sorenson was reducing his work schedule to continue cancer treatment, though it called his death "unexpected" in Tuesday's press release. Sorenson was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer In May 2019.

J.W. Marriott, Jr., the company's executive chairman, said in a statement Tuesday that Sorenson was an "exceptional executive, but more than that, he was an exceptional human being."

"He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend," J.W. Marriott, Jr., added. "We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply."

Sorenson was Marriott's third CEO and the first from outside the founding family. He oversaw the $12 billion merger between Marriott and Starwood in 2016, and the company praised him for his "leadership on difficult national and global issues" --— including a March 2020 video statement about coronavirus that attracted worldwide attention.

Marriott executives Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano filled in for Sorenson during his leave and will continue to do so. A new CEO is expected to be named within the next two weeks, Marriott said.

Finally some sunshine has returned to the Midwest after a bitterly cold morning. A disturbance will be moving into the area tomorrow morning and it will give us a chance for snow. The better chances for snow will be to the southeast of our area. There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.
