Wall Street hits the enthusiasm pause button

The US savings rate is twice the amount it was in 2020 as Americans hesitate to invest in a surging market. Kristen Bitterly, Regional Head of Investments at Citi Private Bank for North America, explains why history shows it's better to be in the market than out of it.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 3:30 PM
By CNN Business

Finally some sunshine has returned to the Midwest after a bitterly cold morning. A disturbance will be moving into the area tomorrow morning and it will give us a chance for snow. The better chances for snow will be to the southeast of our area. There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.
