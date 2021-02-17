Wall Street hits the enthusiasm pause button

Not Available
The US savings rate is twice the amount it was in 2020 as Americans hesitate to invest in a surging market. Kristen Bitterly, Regional Head of Investments at Citi Private Bank for North America, explains why history shows it's better to be in the market than out of it.
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 3:30 PM
