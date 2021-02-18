Clear
'The Masked Dancer' finale reveals identity of the last three celebrities

Season one of "The Masked Dancer" came to a close with Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas revealed as the show's first champion.

Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The moves and music have come to an end on the first season of "The Masked Dancer."

Gymnast Gabby Douglas was named the winner after being revealed as Cotton Candy, dancing to "This Is Me," by Kesha, on Wednesday's finale.

The Olympic gold medalist took home the trophy after beating runner-up Sloth, who turned out to be "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Tulip, who was revealed to be Mackenzie Ziegler from "Dance Moms."

The panelists had suggested that Cotton Candy was some kind of athlete, with Paula Abdul correctly guessing it was Douglas. Ashley Tisdale incorrectly guessed Simone Biles, while Brian Austin Green picked Tara Lapinski and Ken Jeong guessed Michelle Kwan.

Both Abdul and Green correctly guessed Sloth, while Jeong thought he was Channing Tatum.

For third place Tulip, Tisdale correctly guessed Ziegler.

Abdul correctly identified the most dancers over the season with four.

Besides Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip, this season's costumes included Moth, Zebra, Exotic Bird, Cricket, Disco Ball, Hammerhead and Ice Cube.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
