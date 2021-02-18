Not Available
At the House Financial Services Committee hearing on GameStop, lawmakers aimed some of their harshest questions at Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 5:30 PM
Related Content
- Robinhood and Reddit in the spotlight during GameStop congressional hearing
- Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following outrage over GameStop stock restriction
- Robinhood trading app introduces cryptocurrency
- GameStop's stock is going through some stuff. You can thank Reddit
- GameStop stock is plummeting but the Reddit rebellion is just beginning
- GameStop closes all stores
- Congressional hearings expected on Niger ambush
- Opening a Robinhood savings account? It may not be insured
- Reddit bans fake porn that uses other people's faces
Scroll for more content...