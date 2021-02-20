Clear
Three people killed, two injured, in shooting at gun store in Louisiana

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing that one initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Louisiana on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie just before 3 p.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing.

Metairie is just a few miles northwest of New Orleans.

One initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store, according to Lopinto. Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people then engaged the original suspect inside and outside the store, leaving two more people injured with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter.

The two injured people were transported to University Hospital and are in stable condition, according to Lopinto.

It appears the people involved in the shooting may have been customers, employees or individuals at the location, he said.

The New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has special agents working the scene, the agency tweeted.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
