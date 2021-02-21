Clear

Biden lies less than Trump, fact-checkers say. But he's not perfect

CNN reporter and fact-checker Daniel Dale and PolitiFact Editor Angie Drobnic Holan discuss how fact-checking has evolved after Donald Trump's presidency.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Fact-checkers are entering a new era under President Joe Biden's administration. While Biden isn't perfect, his claims are "more like a smattering" of false statements compared to "the daily avalanche" that came from former President Donald Trump, CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale said on "Reliable Sources."

Like most politicians, Biden exaggerates and embellishes at times. Dale said Biden made at least four false statistical claims during a CNN town hall last week on issues including the minimum wage, undocumented immigrants, China's workforce and the Covid-19 vaccine.

Politifact editor Angie Holan said the absence of Trump's voice in daily media "has freed us up to fact-check other things," including the power outages in Texas.

Dale has been able to focus on other fact-checking endeavors, too. "There's still so much nonsense" and misinformation, Dale said. "I'm not going on vacation," Dale said. "There's a lot to do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Falls City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories