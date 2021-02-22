Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

CNN's Brianna Keilar reacts those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic as the US approaches 500,000 deaths.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Eoin McSweeney and Ed Upright, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Falls City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Much milder temperatures will move into the area today and last throughout the rest of the week. Just about everyday this week with top out at or above average. Today we will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will make a run towards 60s on Tuesday making it likely the warmest day of the week. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories